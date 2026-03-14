xAI starting over again, Musk's says it wasn't built right
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, is going through a major personnel overhaul. The restructuring comes as part of the company's strategy to take on rivals Anthropic and OpenAI. Out of the original 11 co-founders who started xAI with Musk three years ago, only two remain. The rest have left the company in recent months.
Rebuilding strategy
Rebuilding xAI
Musk has been vocal about his plans to rebuild xAI from the ground up. He recently said on X, "xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up." The statement underlines his commitment to creating a more effective and competitive AI company. However, this rebuilding process has not been smooth sailing for xAI.
Market pressure
Pressure mounts on xAI
The competitive pressure on xAI has intensified after the departure of co-founders Zihang Dai and Guodong Zhang. Their exit came after Musk expressed dissatisfaction with the company's AI coding tools not keeping up with competitors like Claude Code and Codex. The issue is particularly concerning as coding tools are seen as a key revenue-generating technology for AI labs.
Staff turnover
Talent hunt underway
The personnel overhaul at xAI isn't limited to this week. Last month, 11 senior engineers, including two co-founders, left the company as part of a reorganization effort. Now, Musk is looking for talent by reviewing rejected applications. Despite these challenges, there are signs of hope with Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg joining from AI coding tool company Cursor.
Project update
Project Macrohard in the works
Despite the hurdles, Musk is optimistic about xAI's future. He has revealed that the company is working on a project called Macrohard with Tesla. The ambitious project seeks to create an AI agent capable of performing any computer-based task a white-collar worker can do. However, it was recently reported that Macrohard was on pause.