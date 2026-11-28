SpaceX and Anthropic have teamed up in up to $120.5 billion in potential payments running through 2029.

Anthropic is using SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, Tennessee, packed with more than 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, to power its AI projects.

This partnership not only brings in serious revenue for SpaceX but also signals a friendlier vibe between the two companies, despite their rocky start over perceived bias in its AI models.