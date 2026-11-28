Elon Musk says Anthropic staff 'not evil' after $120.5B deal
Elon Musk has done a 180 on AI company Anthropic.
Earlier this year, he called them "misanthropic and evil," but SpaceX now working closely with Anthropic, he's changed his tune, saying key staff are "not evil."
Turns out, personal interactions (and big business deals) can shift opinions pretty fast.
SpaceX hosts Anthropic on Colossus 1
SpaceX and Anthropic have teamed up in up to $120.5 billion in potential payments running through 2029.
Anthropic is using SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, Tennessee, packed with more than 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, to power its AI projects.
This partnership not only brings in serious revenue for SpaceX but also signals a friendlier vibe between the two companies, despite their rocky start over perceived bias in its AI models.