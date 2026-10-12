Elon Musk spends $366 million to help Republicans in 2026 midterms
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, just made headlines by spending $366 million to help Republicans hold onto Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
Since July, he's poured most of that money into efforts aimed at limiting Democrats's chances of taking back the House or Senate, making him one of this cycle's biggest political donors.
Musk spreads funds across Republican groups
Musk's cash is spread across key Republican groups: $158 million went to the Senate Leadership Fund (tied to Senate Majority Leader John Thune), $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund (connected with House Speaker Mike Johnson), and another $76 million into his own America PAC.
He also gave millions more to support Republican governors, attorneys general, and candidates in battleground states, sometimes through groups that don't disclose their donors.