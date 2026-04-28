Elon Musk sues OpenAI, accuses Sam Altman of prioritizing profit
Business
Elon Musk is taking OpenAI, the AI company he helped start, to court, claiming its leaders are putting profit over the nonprofit mission Musk says was part of its founding.
He's accusing CEO Sam Altman and others of using the organization for personal gain instead of focusing on AI for public good.
Musk warns this shift could make people trust nonprofits less.
Lawsuit cites stock allocations, OpenAI denies
Musk's lawsuit points to stock allocations and side arrangements that he says deviate from OpenAI's founding principles.
The trial will dig into how OpenAI is run, its big-money partnership with Microsoft, and whether it's still sticking to its original purpose.
OpenAI denies any wrongdoing and insists its structure helps push AI forward responsibly.