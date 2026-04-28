Elon Musk sues OpenAI, accuses Sam Altman of prioritizing profit Business Apr 28, 2026

Elon Musk is taking OpenAI, the AI company he helped start, to court, claiming its leaders are putting profit over the nonprofit mission Musk says was part of its founding.

He's accusing CEO Sam Altman and others of using the organization for personal gain instead of focusing on AI for public good.

Musk warns this shift could make people trust nonprofits less.