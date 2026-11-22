Elon Musk warns AI will require massive cash investments
Elon Musk is sounding the alarm about the money needed to keep AI growing fast.
On November 22, 2026, he tweeted that building and running advanced AI models could trigger a massive cash requirement next year.
With tech giants racing to build bigger data centers and buy powerful chips, demand for semiconductors, especially from companies like NVIDIA, is skyrocketing.
But chip production can't always keep up.
Musk warns of huge upfront spending
Musk warns that if there are delays in getting reliable AI systems up and running, companies might need "hundreds of billions" more just to stay afloat.
All this means huge upfront spending before any profits roll in, making the race for better AI not just about tech, but also about who can afford to play.