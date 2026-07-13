Elon Musk's fortune at $882.7 billion after SpaceX share dip

SpaceX stock soared right after the IPO, briefly making Musk the world's first trillionaire when shares hit above $225 on June 16.

But with prices dropping more than 38% from that high, Musk lost about $37 billion.

Still, most of his wealth comes from his big stakes in SpaceX and Tesla, and even with this dip, he remains the richest person on the planet, ahead of Larry Page and Sergey Brin.