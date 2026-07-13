Elon Musk's fortune at $882.7 billion after SpaceX share dip
Business
Elon Musk's fortune slipped to $882.7 billion on Monday, July 13, 2026, after SpaceX shares fell by 4.45%, landing just above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $135.
This comes over four weeks after SpaceX's huge initial public offering debut on June 12 at a $1.8 trillion valuation, which raised $75 billion.
Elon Musk remains richest despite losses
SpaceX stock soared right after the IPO, briefly making Musk the world's first trillionaire when shares hit above $225 on June 16.
But with prices dropping more than 38% from that high, Musk lost about $37 billion.
Still, most of his wealth comes from his big stakes in SpaceX and Tesla, and even with this dip, he remains the richest person on the planet, ahead of Larry Page and Sergey Brin.