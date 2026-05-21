Elon Musk's SpaceX bonus tied to Mars colony, data centers Business May 21, 2026

Elon Musk isn't just dreaming big: his SpaceX paycheck depends on it.

According to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Musk's massive bonus is tied to some wild goals: building a permanent Mars colony with at least 1 million people and launching space-based data centers.

He'll only get his January 1 billion performance-based restricted Class B shares if SpaceX hits a $7.5 trillion market value and a permanent Mars colony with at least 1 million inhabitants, while his November 302.1 million shares vest under different conditions: a $6.565 trillion market cap plus non-Earth-based data centers delivering 100 terawatts of compute per year.