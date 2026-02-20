Elon Musk's X fights €120M fine in court
Business
Elon Musk's platform X is pushing back after the European Commission slapped it with a €120 million fine for not doing enough to control illegal content and disinformation.
X says the investigation was rushed and overlooked just how tough it is to moderate content on such a massive scale.
Implications of the case
This case is a big deal for tech and social media—if X wins, it could change how digital rules are enforced across Europe.
The EU's Digital Services Act lets regulators hit platforms with hefty fines if they don't follow the rules, but now the courts will decide if that power was used fairly.
The outcome could shape how online spaces are policed in the future.