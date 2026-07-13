Emcure Pharmaceuticals acquires remaining 12.05% shares in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals
Business
Emcure Pharmaceuticals just picked up the last 12.05% of shares in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, so Gennova is now officially part of the Emcure family.
This move, announced on Monday and including shares from founder Dr. Sanjay Singh, is all about Emcure doubling down on cutting-edge biologics and biosimilars.
Samit Mehta to lead Gennova Biopharmaceuticals
Gennova will now be led by Samit Mehta under Emcure's "One Emcure" vision.
The focus: growing its lineup with products like Elaxim, Vintor, Xgrast (PEGEX), and Hamsyl, plus developing new biosimilars using advanced biomanufacturing tech, so expect more innovation ahead.
Emcure also made it clear that its financial plans for research and development are not changing because of this deal.