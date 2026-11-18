Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to challenge high court pension rulings
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is gearing up to challenge recent high court decisions that sided with pensioners wanting higher pensions based on their actual salaries, not just the capped amount.
These rulings struck down EPFO's previous instructions, so now EPFO is telling its teams to use a set legal playbook and highlight a key 2022 Supreme Court case to back their stance.
Central board to consider pension reviews
EPFO wants its field offices to push for stronger reviews when single judges rule against them, a move up for discussion by the Central Board of Trustee this Thursday.
All of this comes from ongoing confusion over who qualifies for bigger pensions under the Employees's Pension Scheme, especially since the 2014 amendment deleted the higher-salary option, and only later, in Nov. 2022, the Supreme Court allowed eligible members in service on Sept. 1, 2014, four months to apply for higher pensions.
While most applications are sorted, about 2,800 cases are still stuck in court.