EPFO wants its field offices to push for stronger reviews when single judges rule against them, a move up for discussion by the Central Board of Trustee this Thursday.

All of this comes from ongoing confusion over who qualifies for bigger pensions under the Employees's Pension Scheme, especially since the 2014 amendment deleted the higher-salary option, and only later, in Nov. 2022, the Supreme Court allowed eligible members in service on Sept. 1, 2014, four months to apply for higher pensions.

While most applications are sorted, about 2,800 cases are still stuck in court.