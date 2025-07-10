Employment Linked Incentive Scheme launches August 1

What are the benefits under this scheme?

If you're a first-time employee earning under ₹1 lakh a month and registered with EPFO, you could get up to ₹15,000 extra as an incentive—paid out in two installments: the first half after six months of continuous service, and the second half after sticking around for a year and completing a financial literacy program.

Employers aren't left out either; they can earn up to ₹3,000 per month for every new hire who stays at least six months.