EPFO launches VISHWAS 2026 to settle delayed provident fund disputes

VISHWAS 6 month penalty reduction window

VISHWAS, 2026 is open for six months starting June 29, 2026.

Employers who pay all due interest and promise not to appeal can get big reductions in penalties for late payments made before June 14, 2024: think as low as 0.25% per month if the delay was short.

But heads up: cases involving fraud or where damages are already fully paid aren't eligible.

If your company's stuck in a dispute or has pending notices from EPFO, this could be a chance to settle things without more legal hassle.