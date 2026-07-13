EPFO launches VISHWAS 2026 to settle delayed provident fund disputes
Business
EPFO just rolled out a new scheme called VISHWAS, 2026 to help employers quickly resolve disputes over late provident fund payments.
The goal? Cut down on endless court cases and make it easier for companies to clear up old issues with the EPFO.
VISHWAS 6 month penalty reduction window
VISHWAS, 2026 is open for six months starting June 29, 2026.
Employers who pay all due interest and promise not to appeal can get big reductions in penalties for late payments made before June 14, 2024: think as low as 0.25% per month if the delay was short.
But heads up: cases involving fraud or where damages are already fully paid aren't eligible.
If your company's stuck in a dispute or has pending notices from EPFO, this could be a chance to settle things without more legal hassle.