EPFO now allows online Provident Fund transfer via member portal
Business
Switching jobs just got simpler: EPFO now lets you transfer your Provident Fund (PF) balance online, so you don't have to worry about juggling multiple accounts or paperwork.
This new feature on the EPFO member portal is all about making your PF journey smoother and keeping your retirement savings growing without interruptions.
Provident fund transfer requires Aadhaar OTP
Just log in to the portal, enter your old employer's member ID, verify your details, and confirm with an OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked phone.
Your PF moves straight to your new employer's account, no hassle.