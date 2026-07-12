EPFO announces an amnesty scheme: How it helps you?

Employer obligations

Relief measures and application process

The Amnesty Scheme offers several relief measures for eligible employers, including retrospective regularization, relaxation of eligibility conditions under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and relief from legal proceedings. Eligible establishments must submit a formal application to the Indian government through their concerned EPFO Regional Office via email or send an expression of interest to rc.exemption@epfindia.gov.in. They also have to ensure their financial accounts are audited by a CA and complete special/compliance audit directed by EPFO authorities within three months.