EPFO tagline contest: Win up to ₹21,000
EPFO is running a nationwide contest for original Hindi taglines that capture its vibe of social security and financial empowerment.
You've got until October 10, 2025, at 5:45pm IST to submit your one entry through MyGov—just remember, no AI-generated slogans allowed.
Here's what you get
The top three winners score ₹21,000, ₹11,000, and ₹5,100.
Besides the cash prizes, you get a certificate and an invite to EPFO's foundation day at its head office, with travel and lodging provided as per government norms.
Not bad for a single line!
Your tagline might be everywhere
By entering, you're giving EPFO permission to use your tagline wherever they want—no extra payout.
So if your words make the cut, you might just see them everywhere.
More than 7,500 entries received so far
The contest has already drawn more than 7,500 entries—a clear sign that many are jumping at this chance to get creative and make their mark on something big.