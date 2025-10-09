EPFO tagline contest: Win up to ₹21,000

EPFO is running a nationwide contest for original Hindi taglines that capture its vibe of social security and financial empowerment. You've got until October 10, 2025, at 5:45pm IST to submit your one entry through MyGov—just remember, no AI-generated slogans allowed.

Here's what you get The top three winners score ₹21,000, ₹11,000, and ₹5,100.

Besides the cash prizes, you get a certificate and an invite to EPFO's foundation day at its head office, with travel and lodging provided as per government norms.

Not bad for a single line!

Your tagline might be everywhere By entering, you're giving EPFO permission to use your tagline wherever they want—no extra payout.

So if your words make the cut, you might just see them everywhere.