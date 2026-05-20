EPFO to launch 24x7 WhatsApp support for members across languages
Business
EPFO is preparing to launch round-the-clock support on WhatsApp. Soon, members will be able to check their PF balance, track claims, help with Aadhaar authentication issues for PMVBRY members facing issues such as incomplete Aadhaar authentication or failure to enable DBT, or sort out grievances just by messaging "Hello" to EPFO's verified number, plus, it works in local languages.
PMVBY help and court cases reduced
This service is especially handy for Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) users who need help with Aadhaar authentication or Direct Benefit Transfers.
On top of that, EPFO has cut down thousands of court cases in the last two years through focused resolution drives like Nidhi Aapke Nikat, making things smoother for everyone.