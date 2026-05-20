EPFO to launch 24x7 WhatsApp support for members across languages Business May 20, 2026

EPFO is preparing to launch round-the-clock support on WhatsApp. Soon, members will be able to check their PF balance, track claims, help with Aadhaar authentication issues for PMVBRY members facing issues such as incomplete Aadhaar authentication or failure to enable DBT, or sort out grievances just by messaging "Hello" to EPFO's verified number, plus, it works in local languages.