Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is all set to undergo a major digital transformation with the launch of version 3.0 in May or June.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said this upgrade will simplify services for over nine crore beneficiaries by allowing ATM withdrawals and speeding up claim processing.

"EPFO will soon implement Version 3.0 with the help of a robust IT platform to provide seamless and simplified services, including auto-claim settlements, digital corrections," Mandaviya told PTI.