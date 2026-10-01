Eric Schmidt reportedly owns about 1% of Anthropic since 2021
Business
Eric Schmidt, Google's former CEO, is reported to own about 1% of AI startup Anthropic, a stake he grabbed back in 2021 when the company was valued at $461 million.
For context, that's about one-half the stake of Anthropic's co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei.
Anthropic IPO could boost Schmidt's $57.5B
Anthropic is widely expected to go public before the end of 2026 and could be valued as high as $2 trillion.
If that happens, Schmidt's slice might boost his already massive $57.5 billion net worth even higher.
Since stepping down as Google CEO in 2011, he's been busy investing in all things tech, from other AI bets like Mistral and Reflection AI to backing new ideas through his family office, Hillspire.