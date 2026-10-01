Eric Schmidt reportedly owns about 1% of Anthropic since 2021

Anthropic is widely expected to go public before the end of 2026 and could be valued as high as $2 trillion.

If that happens, Schmidt's slice might boost his already massive $57.5 billion net worth even higher.

Since stepping down as Google CEO in 2011, he's been busy investing in all things tech, from other AI bets like Mistral and Reflection AI to backing new ideas through his family office, Hillspire.