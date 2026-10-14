Eswari Global Metal Industries gains SEBI nod for ₹500cr IPO
Business
Eswari Global Metal Industries, a Tamil Nadu company known for recycling and making nonferrous metals, just got SEBI's approval to launch a ₹500 crore IPO.
With this nod (granted October 13, 2026), the company can move ahead with its public listing plans over the next year.
Eswari Global eyes Mundra facility expansion
The funds raised will help Eswari Global expand its Mundra facility in Gujarat, pay off debts, and cover other business needs.
They're also considering raising another ₹100 crore before the IPO officially launches.
Big names like DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are managing the process, so it looks like they've got some solid backing behind this move.