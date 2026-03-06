'ET' MSME summit on Indore's role in manufacturing, March 13

The Economic Times is bringing its Make in India SME Regional Summit to Indore on March 13, 2026. The focus this year? How Indore is powering MSME growth across auto, textiles, pharma, and agro, basically celebrating the city's role as a rising industrial hub.

Industry leaders and local MP to speak at the event Expect a keynote from local MP Shankar Lalwani and a panel called "From 'Mini Mumbai' to manufacturing might," featuring industry leaders like Gautam Kothari and Sachin Bansal.

There'll also be casual fireside chats about how IDBI Bank and New India Assurance are supporting small businesses.

Why Indore matters for India's MSME ecosystem Indore isn't just another city: it's home to 200,000 MSMEs (out of Madhya Pradesh's 2.4 million), while Madhya Pradesh's MSMEs collectively contribute nearly 30% of the state's GDP and employ more than 10 million people.

Hotspots like Pithampur (aka "Detroit of MP"), Sanwer Road, and Polo Ground are key for exports and logistics.