'ET' MSME summit on Indore's role in manufacturing, March 13
The Economic Times is bringing its Make in India SME Regional Summit to Indore on March 13, 2026.
The focus this year? How Indore is powering MSME growth across auto, textiles, pharma, and agro, basically celebrating the city's role as a rising industrial hub.
Industry leaders and local MP to speak at the event
Expect a keynote from local MP Shankar Lalwani and a panel called "From 'Mini Mumbai' to manufacturing might," featuring industry leaders like Gautam Kothari and Sachin Bansal.
There'll also be casual fireside chats about how IDBI Bank and New India Assurance are supporting small businesses.
Why Indore matters for India's MSME ecosystem
Indore isn't just another city: it's home to 200,000 MSMEs (out of Madhya Pradesh's 2.4 million), while Madhya Pradesh's MSMEs collectively contribute nearly 30% of the state's GDP and employ more than 10 million people.
Hotspots like Pithampur (aka "Detroit of MP"), Sanwer Road, and Polo Ground are key for exports and logistics.
More about the ongoing ET MSME regional summit tour
This Indore event is part of a bigger tour across 20 cities in 13 states, sandwiched between stops in Vadodara (February 20) and Dehradun (March 20).
It's all backed by IDBI Bank, New India Assurance, Canon India, and the Ministry of MSMEs.