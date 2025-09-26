Ethereum could hit $15,000 by late 2025: BitMine chairman
Tom Lee, chairman of BitMine Technologies, thinks Ethereum (ETH) could jump to $12,000-$15,000 by late 2025.
He's betting on blockchain's growing role in AI-powered token economies—even though ETH is still under $4,200 right now.
Lee's ETH price prediction backed by blockchain's potential in AI
BitMine just boosted its stash to 2.14 million ETH (over $11 billion), making it the world's biggest Ethereum treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury overall.
Lee describes Ethereum as a "truly neutral chain"—something he sees as key for Wall Street and government-backed crypto projects.
He also connects ETH's future growth to how blockchain and AI are teaming up.
BitMine's ETH bet now rivals MicroStrategy's Bitcoin play
BitMine's all-in-on-Ethereum move has skyrocketed its market cap from just $37.6 million in June to about $9.45 billion now.
Lee compares their approach to MicroStrategy's famous Bitcoin play—saying both companies now act more like big-name stocks and could attract even more institutional investors as indexes rebalance.