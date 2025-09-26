Next Article
SoftBank, Ark in talks to invest in Tether: Report
Business
SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are reportedly in early talks to buy a stake in Tether, the company behind the world's biggest stablecoin.
If the deal goes through, it could value Tether at an eye-popping $500 billion.
Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion—about 3% of its total value—in what would be its largest funding round ever.
Tether to launch USAT stablecoin
Tether also plans to launch a new stablecoin called USAT, aimed specifically at US residents.
This move is part of their push to make digital transactions smoother and less volatile by tying coins directly to real-world currencies.
The interest from major investors like SoftBank and Ark highlights the potential for growth in the crypto market—even as the market keeps evolving.