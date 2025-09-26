SoftBank, Ark in talks to invest in Tether: Report Business Sep 26, 2025

SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are reportedly in early talks to buy a stake in Tether, the company behind the world's biggest stablecoin.

If the deal goes through, it could value Tether at an eye-popping $500 billion.

Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion—about 3% of its total value—in what would be its largest funding round ever.