Ethos shares surge nearly 20% as Q1 profit hits ₹28cr

Ethos, the luxury watch retailer, saw its shares surge nearly 20% on Monday thanks to impressive first-quarter results.

Net profit shot up 47% to ₹28 crore, and revenue climbed 34% to ₹462 crore.

The stock even hit an intraday high of ₹3,090.4 before trading at ₹2,920, marking its biggest intraday single-day gain ever.