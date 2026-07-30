EU announces €10 billion plan to build 7 AI gigafactories
The European Union just announced it's putting €10 billion ($11.4 billion) into building seven AI gigafactories, hoping to catch up with the US and China in the race for smarter tech.
They're also aiming to bring in another €20 billion from private investors.
Each factory will pack at least 100,000 cutting-edge AI chips, so Europe's computing power is about to get a serious upgrade.
EU gigafactories more than double capacity
These gigafactories will have four times the computing muscle of current EU data centers, more than doubling what Europe can do right now.
The plan isn't just about speed; it's also about making Europe less dependent on foreign tech and keeping data safer under EU rules like the Digital Services Act.
Basically, it's a big step toward tech independence and protecting privacy as AI gets bigger across the continent.