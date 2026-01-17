EU-Mercosur trade pact creates world's largest free trade zone

Why should you care?

This pact means cheaper cars, wine, and chocolate from Europe for South America—and more beef and poultry heading to the EU.

There are built-in protections if imports surge or prices crash, plus €45 billion in support for farmers.

Brazil also promised to crack down on Amazon deforestation.

With global tensions rising between the US and China, this deal helps both regions diversify their markets and protect iconic products like Champagne.

It's a big move for global trade—and could shape what ends up on your plate or in your shopping cart soon.