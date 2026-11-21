EU plans tax on major digital companies amid budget debate
The European Union is rolling out a plan to tax major digital companies, think the biggest tech names you know, to help fill budget gaps.
This move comes as Germany is pushing hard for big cuts in the €2 trillion budget planned for 2028-2034, sparking plenty of debate about where money should come from.
Lawmakers eye crypto and gambling taxes
Besides targeting big tech, EU lawmakers are also eyeing new taxes on cryptocurrencies and online gambling. These extra funds are seen as crucial.
As leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, expect heated discussions, especially since key budget lawmaker Siegfried Muresan warned the EU Parliament would block the spending plan if member states continued to ignore its concerns.