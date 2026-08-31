EuroHPC selects French state-owned Bull to build LUMI-AI in 2027

LUMI-AI will be set up in Finland and team up with the existing LUMI supercomputer.

Backed by countries like Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Poland, and the Czech Republic under EuroHPC's big €8.2 billion plan, this machine will handle huge AI projects (think training advanced models and running scientific simulations) using tech from AMD, IBM, and Nokia.

Bull says it's its biggest contract ever just months after the French state carved the business out of debt-laden Atos for up to €404 million.

Right now EuroHPC has built around 12 supercomputers, including Germany's Jupiter, and is now moving to secure up to seven additional sites.