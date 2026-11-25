European 3rd-quarter earnings expected to jump 25% in 2026
European companies are about to post their best profits in four years, with third-quarter earnings expected to jump 25% in 2026.
Most of this boost comes from the energy sector, which made up more than half the growth thanks to high oil and gas prices during global tensions.
Banks and tech firms also chipped in, helping Europe narrow the gap with US companies on earnings.
Energy growth slowdown risks Europe's earnings
Despite the good news, there's some worry about how long this can last.
High energy prices are making things tough for industries like chemicals and cars, while luxury brands are seeing slower sales due to cautious shoppers in China.
With energy's growth expected to slow down soon, other sectors will need to pick up the slack if Europe wants to keep this winning streak going.