European Commission approves Biocon's Pebrilzo 1st to pass EMA pathway
Biocon's Pebrilzo, a biosimilar for HER2-positive breast cancer, just got approved by the European Commission, the first to pass through the EMA's special clinical pathway.
This means more treatment options for patients across the European Union at different stages of the disease.
Biocon now has 5 oncology biosimilars
Pebrilzo is given with other cancer medications and targets patients at high risk of recurrence, even in some advanced cases.
With this approval, Biocon now has five oncology biosimilars cleared in both Europe and the US
Biocon CEO and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe says it is a big step toward making effective cancer treatments affordable and widely available.