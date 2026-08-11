European gas prices jump over 10% after Hormuz talks falter

European gas prices shot up over 10% on Monday after talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz failed to convince traders that a deal would lead to a quick resumption of global LNG flows.

Hopes were high when Iran and Oman seemed close to a deal, but Iran said an agreement was "very close," but signaled that a deal wouldn't immediately reopen Hormuz.

That's left Europe waiting for the return of crucial LNG shipments just as energy storage is running low.