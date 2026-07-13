European stocks fall after Iran moves to close Hormuz Strait

AkzoNobel shares rise on €7.5B bid

Energy stocks got a boost as oil prices shot up over 4%, making the sector one of the strongest-performing sectors.

Tech shares slipped by 1.2%, with investors cautious even after SK Hynix's strong Nasdaq debut.

Meanwhile, AkzoNobel stood out: its shares rose 3% thanks to a €7.5 billion takeover bid from Japan's Nippon Paint for AkzoNobel's decorative paints business, bringing some rare good news to an otherwise rough market day.