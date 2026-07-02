Europe's top court to rule on Google €4.1bn Android fine

EU adviser rejects Google innovation defense

Google claims the fine stifles innovation and points out that Apple does similar things, but an EU adviser called Google's arguments "ineffective" and backed keeping the penalty.

This is just one part of a bigger EU push to keep tech giants in check: Google alone has faced €8.2 billion in fines between 2017 and 2019, and now new rules like the Digital Markets Act are turning up the heat even more.