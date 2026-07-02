Europe's top court to rule on Google €4.1bn Android fine
Europe's top court will soon rule on whether Google has to pay a record €4.1 billion fine for making phone makers pre-install its search engine and Chrome browser on Android devices, a move the European Union says hurt competition.
The case goes back to 2018, when the European Commission accused Google of using its Android dominance to squeeze out rivals.
EU adviser rejects Google innovation defense
Google claims the fine stifles innovation and points out that Apple does similar things, but an EU adviser called Google's arguments "ineffective" and backed keeping the penalty.
This is just one part of a bigger EU push to keep tech giants in check: Google alone has faced €8.2 billion in fines between 2017 and 2019, and now new rules like the Digital Markets Act are turning up the heat even more.