A lot of this comes down to what people think the European Central Bank (ECB) will do next.

Some ECB members want to wait for more inflation data before deciding on rate hikes, but markets are betting on two small hikes by June 2027.

Meanwhile, oil prices bounced back after weeks of drops, adding more uncertainty.

Across Europe, bond yields moved in different directions: France saw a tiny dip, and Italy stayed flat.

All in all, it shows how global tensions and central bank decisions can shake up financial markets, even if you're not watching them every day.