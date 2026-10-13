Ex OpenAI Shyamal Hitesh Anadkat seeks $15 million for Empirical Machines
Business
Shyamal Hitesh Anadkat, who used to work at OpenAI, is now looking to raise $15 million for his new AI startup, Empirical Machines.
If the deal goes through with investors like Peak XV Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, the company could be valued at around $80 million, though final details are still being worked out.
Anadkat's 1st India AI chemistry venture
This is Anadkat's first big project since coming back to India. Empirical Machines uses AI to help discover new chemical compounds, think science meets smart tech.
His fundraising comes as Indian AI startups are finally seeing more investor excitement again after a slow patch, with lots of fresh deals happening in recent months.