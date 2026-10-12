Ex-Plaud Peter Mo raises $26 million for Ambi AI assistant
Peter Mo, who used to be at Plaud, just raised $26 million for his new startup Ambi.
The company is building an AI app that can listen in the background and give you real-time tips: think smarter meeting notes and suggestions as you go.
Big investors like Luminous Ventures and Huaqin are backing it.
Ambi supports Apple devices, optional listening
Ambi's apps work on iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches, acting as your personal meeting assistant by analyzing conversations and using your calendar as context.
The always-listening feature is totally optional (off by default), and Ambi says it doesn't keep recordings, just encrypted data.
Mo admits privacy is a big deal for the whole industry, so the company is working on making things clearer.
Hiring and building own hardware device
Ambi is hiring for its go-to-market function and AI engineers, and it is planning to launch its own hardware device which will have a screen, a speaker, a camera, and microphones to capture context and display information.