Ex-Revolut employee threatens crypto trader with KYC leak: Report

Revolut has reported the incident to law enforcement

TraderSZ posted screenshots of the threats and his chats with Revolut support on X (formerly Twitter).

Revolut says it has reported the ex-employee to law enforcement and started an internal investigation, calling it "the unlawful and criminal actions of a third party."

The company also assured users that their security systems are working as intended, with no breach in protocols, and they're fully cooperating with authorities.