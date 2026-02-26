Ex-Revolut employee threatens crypto trader with KYC leak: Report
A former Revolut staffer allegedly tried to extort crypto trader TraderSZ by threatening to leak his private KYC info unless he paid a crypto ransom.
The ex-employee reportedly accessed TraderSZ's data through Revolut's internal systems and even reached out to his family members on the app, pressuring them to get him to pay up.
Revolut has reported the incident to law enforcement
TraderSZ posted screenshots of the threats and his chats with Revolut support on X (formerly Twitter).
Revolut says it has reported the ex-employee to law enforcement and started an internal investigation, calling it "the unlawful and criminal actions of a third party."
The company also assured users that their security systems are working as intended, with no breach in protocols, and they're fully cooperating with authorities.