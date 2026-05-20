Experts advise filing ITR after June 15 to avoid errors

Form 16 essential for salaried employees

Form 16 is a must-have for salaried employees: it sums up your salary, tax deductions, and exemptions.

Form 26AS tracks all TDS (tax deducted at source) paid on your behalf and gets updated after 31 May, while AIS pulls in information from employers and banks over time.

If you're a freelancer or investor, waiting means fewer errors and less back-and-forth with the tax office.

Basically: file at least June 15 for a smoother experience.