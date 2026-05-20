Experts advise filing ITR after June 15 to avoid errors
Business
Thinking of filing your income tax return (ITR) early?
Experts suggest waiting until June 15, since key documents like Form 16, Form 26AS, and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) are usually issued or updated by then.
Filing before these are ready can lead to mistakes or hassle with the tax department.
Form 16 essential for salaried employees
Form 16 is a must-have for salaried employees: it sums up your salary, tax deductions, and exemptions.
Form 26AS tracks all TDS (tax deducted at source) paid on your behalf and gets updated after 31 May, while AIS pulls in information from employers and banks over time.
If you're a freelancer or investor, waiting means fewer errors and less back-and-forth with the tax office.
Basically: file at least June 15 for a smoother experience.