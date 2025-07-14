Next Article
Explained: Ola Electric's 5% share gain
Ola Electric's stock climbed over 5% on Monday after the company shared its Q1 FY26 numbers.
Even though they posted a net loss and revenue dropped compared to last year, investors seemed optimistic about where things are headed.
Key highlights of the results
Ola Electric reported a ₹428 crore net loss—higher than last year, but much better than the previous quarter's ₹870 crore loss.
Revenue fell nearly 50% year-on-year, but actually improved from last quarter.
The real highlight: gross margins rose to 25.8% (up from 18.4%), thanks to smarter cost-cutting and in-house tech moves.
The company is aiming for even higher margins by FY26, which has helped boost market confidence despite fewer vehicles being delivered lately.