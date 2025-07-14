Next Article
HCL Tech's stock drops amid market volatility
HCL Tech shares dropped 1.45% on Monday, landing at ₹1,614.50—even though the company's been growing steadily and staying financially strong.
It wasn't alone: Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, and Infosys also saw declines.
Strong revenue and profit growth over the years
Despite today's dip, HCL Tech has boosted its revenue from ₹75,379 crore in 2021 to ₹117,055 crore in 2025 and significantly increased its profits.
Its return on equity is up to a healthy 24.96%, with barely any debt—showing solid financial health.
Analysts see potential for a rebound
The fall follows some profit booking.
But analysts like Motilal Oswal still see potential for a rebound, setting a price target of ₹2,000—which means there could be about 24% upside from here if things go well.