HCL Tech's stock drops amid market volatility

Despite today's dip, HCL Tech has boosted its revenue from ₹75,379 crore in 2021 to ₹117,055 crore in 2025 and significantly increased its profits. Its return on equity is up to a healthy 24.96%, with barely any debt—showing solid financial health.

Analysts see potential for a rebound

The fall follows some profit booking.

But analysts like Motilal Oswal still see potential for a rebound, setting a price target of ₹2,000—which means there could be about 24% upside from here if things go well.