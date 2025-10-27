Explainer: How smartphone exports transformed India's economy

iPhones driving exports, creating jobs

In just the first five months of 2025-26, smartphone exports shot up another 55% year-on-year to ₹1 lakh crore.

iPhones alone made up about ₹1.1 lakh crore of 2024's exports!

This growth has created around 25 lakh new jobs since 2014 and pushed India to become the world's second-largest smartphone maker, with over 300 factories now running (compared to just two back in 2014).

With fresh investments pouring into states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, India is set to keep climbing as a global tech powerhouse.