Mercor raises $350 million at a $10B valuation
Mercor, an AI startup, just raised $350 million in Series C funding led by Felicis Ventures, with support from Benchmark, General Catalyst, and newcomer Robinhood Ventures.
This fresh round bumps their valuation up to $10 billion—five times what it was back in February.
Mercor's rapid growth and revenue trajectory
Launched in 2022 by Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, Mercor connects top AI labs like OpenAI and Meta with domain experts who help train next-gen AI models.
The company is growing fast—annual revenue is already close to $450 million as of September 2025 and they're aiming for $500 million soon.
Expanding the contractor network and automation focus
Mercor works with over 30,000 contractors worldwide, paying them an average of $85+ per hour.
They send out more than $1.5 million every day to their talent pool and are now focused on expanding their network and automating more processes to keep up with demand.