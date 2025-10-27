Mercor raises $350 million at a $10B valuation

Launched in 2022 by Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, Mercor connects top AI labs like OpenAI and Meta with domain experts who help train next-gen AI models. The company is growing fast—annual revenue is already close to $450 million as of September 2025 and they're aiming for $500 million soon.

Expanding the contractor network and automation focus

Mercor works with over 30,000 contractors worldwide, paying them an average of $85+ per hour.

They send out more than $1.5 million every day to their talent pool and are now focused on expanding their network and automating more processes to keep up with demand.