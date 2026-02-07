Explainer: India and US reach framework for interim trade agreement Business Feb 07, 2026

India and the US reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which the United States would apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on originating Indian goods.

Announced in early February 2026, the move follows the joint statement issued by India and the United States on February 7, 2026.

India will lower or remove tariffs on a bunch of US goods—from farm products like grains and fruits to wines and spirits.

In return, the US sets the same 18% tariff on Indian textiles, leather, footwear, plastics, and rubber.