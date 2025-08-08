Explainer: What are global capability centers, and why they matter Business Aug 08, 2025

Big global investors like KKR, Blackstone, and Warburg Pincus are pouring money into India's global capability centers (GCCs)—think of them as the back-end engines for tech, finance, and digital services.

In just five years, PE-backed investments in these centers have jumped fourfold.

Most of these new GCCs work with mid-sized companies (earning $100 million to $5 billion), focusing on things like SaaS, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and fintech.