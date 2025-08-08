Explainer: What are global capability centers, and why they matter
Big global investors like KKR, Blackstone, and Warburg Pincus are pouring money into India's global capability centers (GCCs)—think of them as the back-end engines for tech, finance, and digital services.
In just five years, PE-backed investments in these centers have jumped fourfold.
Most of these new GCCs work with mid-sized companies (earning $100 million to $5 billion), focusing on things like SaaS, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and fintech.
Why it matters for India
India now has over 1,760 GCCs, and that number's set to hit 2,200 by 2030.
These centers already add more than 1% to India's GDP and could bring in $100 billion a year soon.
For young professionals or anyone eyeing tech careers, this boom means more jobs and fresh opportunities at the heart of global innovation.