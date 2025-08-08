Next Article
India seeks new export markets after US tariff hike
After the US imposed higher tariffs on Indian goods—especially those linked to Russian oil—India is now eyeing Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe to boost its exports.
The government hopes this move could unlock over $60 billion in new trade opportunities.
India aims to protect jobs and keep economy steady
These US tariffs might hit major Indian industries like textiles and gems hard, possibly slowing down the country's economic growth.
By building stronger ties with new markets and offering extra support to exporters, India's aiming to keep its economy steady and protect jobs—even as global trade tensions heat up.