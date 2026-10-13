F2A raises ₹3,000cr for AI and deeptech fund, eyes ₹500cr

Nandan Nilekani chipped in ₹200 crore as the anchor investor, helping set a solid base for the fund (which is mostly backed by Indian investors).

Over the next two to three years, F2A plans to invest in 12 to 15 companies working on cool tech like semiconductors and defense.

They'll be putting in between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore per company and has identified three companies for investment in the next quarter.