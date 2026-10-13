F2A raises ₹3,000cr for AI and deeptech fund, eyes ₹500cr
Business
F2A (Fundamentum Frontier Advisors) just raised a whopping ₹3,000 crore for its new AI and deeptech fund, way above its original goal of ₹2,000 crore.
The buzz is so strong, they're now eyeing an extra ₹500 crore. Founder Ashish Kumar told Moneycontrol.
Nandan Nilekani anchors ₹200cr, 12-15 companies
Nandan Nilekani chipped in ₹200 crore as the anchor investor, helping set a solid base for the fund (which is mostly backed by Indian investors).
Over the next two to three years, F2A plans to invest in 12 to 15 companies working on cool tech like semiconductors and defense.
They'll be putting in between ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore per company and has identified three companies for investment in the next quarter.