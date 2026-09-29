Boeing's 737 MAX 10 aircraft won't be flying anytime soon
What's the story
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has decided to delay the certification of Boeing's long-awaited 737 MAX 10 aircraft. The decision comes after a new software issue was flagged, raising concerns over its potential safety implications. This comes just as Boeing was nearing approval and preparing for deliveries to airlines. The delay could have major implications for Boeing's turnaround strategy and stock performance.
Market reaction
Boeing's stock takes a hit
The FAA's decision to delay the certification has impacted Boeing's stock performance, which fell as much as 6.8% on Tuesday afternoon in New York.
The MAX 10 was expected to be certified in the coming weeks, and its deliveries are crucial for Boeing's recovery efforts.
The company is now under pressure to address this software issue quickly and prove the aircraft's safety before moving forward with certification and deliveries.
Aircraft significance
MAX family crucial for Boeing's recovery efforts
The Boeing 737 MAX family, which includes the upcoming MAX 10 variant, is one of the most popular narrowbody aircraft series in the world.
The new model was expected to be a key to Boeing's turnaround efforts. However, with this delay in certification due to a software issue, its impact remains uncertain.