Hiring has increased by 6% this year

FAAMNG firms hire 13,600 workers in India this year

By Mudit Dube 03:33 pm Jun 22, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

The FAAMNG group, which includes Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Google as well as their affiliates, has hired some 13,600 people in India so far this year. The figure marks a modest increase of 6% from the same period last year when these companies had hired around 12,800 professionals. The data was shared by Xpheno—a specialized staffing firm—highlighting a cautious return to hiring trends among major tech players.