FAO warns Strait of Hormuz closure risks global food supplies
Business
The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says shutting down the Strait of Hormuz could seriously disrupt global food supplies, with prices likely to spike within a year.
It is calling this a "systemic agrifood shock" and warns that time to act is running out.
FAO urges new trade routes
To help prevent a crisis, the FAO urges countries to find new trade routes, avoid restricting exports of essentials like energy, fertilizers, and agricultural inputs, and keep humanitarian aid moving.
On top of that, climate issues like El Nino could deepen food insecurity and push food prices higher, so quick action now could make a big difference for everyone.