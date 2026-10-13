FDA grants Zydus go ahead for Keytruda biosimilar FYB206

Keytruda is a huge deal in cancer care: it pulls in about $30 billion each year and treats about 19 types of cancer.

If Zydus's version gets full approval, it could make life-saving meds way more accessible and budget-friendly.

Zydus developed FYB206 without a comparative Phase III efficacy trial, following a development pathway agreed upon with the FDA in early 2025, and has exclusive rights to sell it across the US and Canada through its partnership with German firm Formycon AG.

They're also eyeing approval in Canada to help even more people get access to cheaper treatments.