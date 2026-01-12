Fed Chair Jerome Powell faces investigation over renovation testimony Business Jan 12, 2026

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is under investigation for possibly giving misleading answers to Congress about a $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's DC headquarters.

The main question: did he downplay or deny luxury features in the project?

Powell told the Senate last June that no such extras were planned, but planning documents had called for each of those features.

The renovation, which started in 2022 and is fully paid for by the Fed, should wrap up by fall 2027.